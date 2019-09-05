Leeds Rhinos: WIN a unique Richie Myler Leeds Rhinos home shirt

THE YORKSHIRE Evening Post has teamed up with Leeds Rhinos’ main sponsors Leeds Building Society – and Samaritans – to give away a unique prize.

For Rhinos’ home game against St Helens last month, Leeds Building Society donated their space on the front of the team’s shirt to the charity.

The sponsorship gift was part of Leeds Building Society’s two-year partnership with Samaritans to raise £250,000 to enhance the technology available to volunteers across the charity’s branches.

Richard Fearon, chief executive of Leeds Building Society, said the gift was about “raising awareness among a different audience about Samaritans’ important work and how volunteers support mental well-being”.

The kit was a one-off and we have Rhinos scrum-half Richie Myler’s player issue jersey – pictured above – to give away!

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question: Who scored Leeds’ first try against St Helens in last month’s game?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Rhinos shirt comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to Rhinos comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE. Please include full contact details.

JPIMedia Limited are the publishers of the YEP. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The closing date for entries is Tuesday, September 10 and the winner will be the first correct entry drawn at random after that deadline. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Following the closing date the winner will be selected at random and will be notified.