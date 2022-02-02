The Tonga and former New Zealand Test winger made his first appearance for Rhinos in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game against Hull after joining them on a two-year deal from NRL outfit Warriors.

“The squad here is awesome,” Fusitu’a said of his new teammates.

“Apart from a few old heads, it is a pretty young squad and there’s a lot of talent there.

Leeds Rhinos' David Fusitu'a, pictured at Leeds Rhinos' photo call on Tuesday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

“I am happy to be part of it and I think we can do something special at this club.

“We have definitely got the players and the depth to do so, so I’m hoping for the best.”

Fusitu’a played 50 minutes of the 38-6 win three days ago and impressed Rhinos fans by leaping to collect two high kicks from former Leeds captain Luke Gale and flattening Hull’s Davy Litten with a huge hit.

Fusitu’a described his first taste of playing at Headingley as “awesome”.

GAME TIME: David Fusitu'a in action during the Tom Briscoe Testimonial game against Hull on Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.

He reflected: “It was a cool experience, with the crowd and the drumming and the singing.

“Most of all, it was cool to pull on the Leeds jersey.

“I know it is a really proud club with a lot of history, so I was stoked to run out with the boys.”

Sunday’s game was watched by a crowd of 5,132 and Fusitu’a added: “Everyone’s been telling me that wasn’t the biggest crowd we’ll get, but the atmosphere was awesome and I am looking forward to it getting bigger and better.”

IN DEMAND: David Fusitu'a chats with the media at Leeds Rhinos' photo call on Tuesday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

At six feet two inches and almost 17 stone, Fusitu’a is built more like a prop than a winger. Rhinos’ plan was to substitute him at half-time, but he was going so well he was given an extra 10 minutes.

“I just tried to focus on my first few involvements and let the game flow from there,” he added.

“It is a tough job playing in the middle for the forward pack so I was doing all I can to help them out.”

Fusitu’a joined Leeds last month, but was held back until last Sunday to give him extra time to work on fitness following a long lay-off in 2021 and a bout of Covid shortly after he arrived in England.

David Fusitu'a, in action for Leeds Rhinos against Hull in Sunday's Tom Briscoe Testimonial game. Picture: Steve Riding.

Of his early days at the club, he said: “It took us maybe a month to really settle in and get all our stuff for our house and things like that.

“But the people are so nice and there’s been a good welcome from the club and the players.

“Everyone we’ve come across is really nice, we’re looking forward to meeting more people and getting involved.”

Fusitu’a played in New Zealand Warriors’ opening five games of last year, but was then sidelined by a long-term injury before making a lower-grade comeback late in the season.

He admitted - after that frustration - he is itching to get stuck into the competitive business, which begins with the visit of Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12.

“I didn’t play as many games as I would have wanted to last season,” he recalled.

“I am here at a new club and I want to do my best for the team and for the boys I play with.

“I am looking forward to it.”

Fusitu’a also believes the facilities at Leeds are on a par with anything in the NRL.

He said: “It is just as good.

“What we had up in New Zealand was pretty good and I feel like coming here it is no different.