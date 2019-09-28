Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers all in with a shout of PDRL glory

LEEDS RHINOS, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are all in contention to become the first Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) champions.

The West Yorkshire rivals will take part in the competition’s inaugural finals day at Selby Rugby Union Club tomorrow (from 1.30pm).

Action from Leeds Rhinos' PDRL match against Warrington at Anfield earlier this season.

The top four sides from the six-team PDRL will battle it out to be crowned champions.

Rhinos begin with a semi-final derby against Trinity and the winners will face either Castleford Tigers or Warrington Wolves in the Grand Final.

Rhinos defeated Wakefield 16-12 in the first PDRL League festival in May, but Trinity gained revenge with an 18-12 at Warrington’s Victoria Park Stadium last month.

Leeds have won thee of their last six matches and finished third in the table, two points behind Trinity and four adrift of unbeaten league leaders.

Adam Hills, host of Channel 4’s Last Leg, is included in Wolves’ squad.

Rhinos will be at full strength with star players Chris Hall, Sam Zeller and Tom Lockett all returning to the squad after injury.

Player-coach Dan Roberts said: “I’ve said to the guys that I would rather lose a couple of games during the season and then come back strong to win these last two important games.

“I couldn’t have asked anything more from the team this year, they’ve given everything for the shirt. We’ve got a couple of bodies returning now for the finals so fingers crossed we’ll bounce back and end on a high.”

Roberts predicted: “It’s always a tough battle against Wakefield. They’ve got a good set of forwards and a great half-back in Darren Dean who likes to dictate the play and throw the ball about.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, but if we go in fully prepared and at full strength then we’re confident that the game is there for the taking.”

Of finals day, Roberts added: “It’s a fabulous opportunity to showcase the sport on a big stage.”

Rhinos’ squad is: Dan Roberts, Simon Brown, Tom Pouncey, Dylan Hughes, Tom Lockett, Owen Lockwood, Tom Kaye, Scott Gobin, James King, Tom Sheridan, Chris Young, Chris Hall, Sam Zeller, Nick Horner, Ben Rawling.