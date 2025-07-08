Leeds Rhinos wait for Sam Lisone decision as overseas quota increase boosts Hull FC hopes

Leeds Rhinos are waiting for confirmation of super-sub Sam Lisone’s future plans.

The former Samoa international is out of contract at the end of this season and a report via HullLive says he has signed for Hull FC on a deal beginning next year. Under a change to RFL rules, Lisone has been free to talk to rival clubs since last December and is under no obligation to keep his present club informed.

Leeds have also been in contract negotiations with the front-rower who joined them from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2023 season and has scored 13 tries in 68 appearances - all but nine of those coming off the bench. Lisone has crossed seven times in 19 games this year - an impressive strike rate for a replacement front-rower - and grabbed Rhinos’ opening try as they hit back from 8-0 down to win 14-8 at Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR last Sunday.

Sam Lisone scores the second of his two tries during Leeds Rhinos' win at Castleford Tigers in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

An increase in the overseas quota from seven to 10 next season has cleared the way for Hull to sign Lisone, but the move has not been confirmed by the East Yorkshire club and, as of two days ago, Rhinos were still hopeful he would stay. Though he has been considering a return to Australia for personal reasons, Lisone was understood to be keen to play in next year’s Las Vegas fixture between Rhinos and Hull KR and said he wouldn’t want to play for a rival Betfred Super League team.

Rhinos are now focusing on retaining members of their current squad beyond the 2026 season, but if he does go, Leeds are likely to look at bringing in a replacement and Lisone’s exit would give them some room under the salary cap, as well as another quota spot. Rhinos have high hopes for several of their young forwards, including front-rowers Tom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood who have come through their system, but - particularly with Morgan Gannon having signed for Auckland Warriors from next term - bringing in another experienced prop woud become a priority.