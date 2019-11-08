Leeds Rhinos to vist Newcastle Thunder for pre-season game

Betfred League One side Newcastle Thunder are the latest pre-season opposition confirmed for Leeds Rhinos.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:39 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:44 pm
Muizz Mustapha - picture on his first team debut against Workington - had a spell on loan at Newcastle Thunder last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos will visit Kingston Park on Sunday, January 26 (3pm) - two days after a warm-up game away to Featherstone Rovers.

Leeds' pre-season campaign begins at home to Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and Bradford Bulls will visit Emerald Headingley on Sunday, January 12 for Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimonial game.

Rhinos will also face Hunslet in the annual Harry Jepson Memorial Match, on a date yet to be announced.