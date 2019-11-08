Leeds Rhinos to vist Newcastle Thunder for pre-season game

Muizz Mustapha - picture on his first team debut against Workington - had a spell on loan at Newcastle Thunder last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos will visit Kingston Park on Sunday, January 26 (3pm) - two days after a warm-up game away to Featherstone Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' pre-season campaign begins at home to Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and Bradford Bulls will visit Emerald Headingley on Sunday, January 12 for Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimonial game.