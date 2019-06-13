Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors team news: Jack Walker back but opposite number Zak Hardaker misses out

Full-back Jack Walker is poised to attempt another comeback from his troublesome hamstring injury when Leeds Rhinos face Wigan Warriors at Emerald Headingley tomorrow night.

READ: Why TV coverage is causing a drift away from Sunday games – just ask Castleford Tigers fans

Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker.

READ: YEP Jury: Dare we say it, but Leeds Rhinos might just have turned a corner

READ: Motivation for the Leeds Rhinos jersey key for Konrad Hurrell

Walker was hurt late in the home win over Hull KR seven weeks ago, his comeback game after three matches out with shoulder damage suffered away to the same opposition.

He returned as a try scorer in Leeds’ Magic Weekend success against London Broncos, but suffered a recurrence and was not risked for last Friday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity.

Tui Lolohea.

Tui Lolohea, who has been filling in at full-back, is included in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad, but will miss next Friday’s game at St Helens.

He has been included in Tonga’s squad to face New Zealand in Auckland the following day.

Prop Wellington Albert has been recalled to Rhinos’ 19 and could make his first appearance since last month’s Coral Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Ashton Golding, who warmed up as 18th man last week, is not included.

Wigan’s former Rhinos full-back Zak Hardaker has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s win at Hull KR. The visitors will also be without Ben Flower who damaged his back in the game five days ago and is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Another front-rower, ex-Wakefield Trinity man Taulima Tautai, has been stood down after a drink drive conviction earlier this week. Jake Shorrocks is the other player to drop out from last week’s side.

Morgan Escare is set to take over from Hardaker at full-back. Also vying for a recall are Liam Byrne, Chris Hankinson, Romain Navarrete, Oliver Partington and Jarrod Sammut.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Albert, Seumanufagai.

Wigan Warriors: from Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.