Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves: Latest team news

A NEW generation will step forward tomorrow night as the old one bows out.

Teenage hooker Corey Johnson is poised to make his Leeds Rhinos debut in their final game of the season, when Jamie Jones-Buchanan will bring the curtain down on his glittering career.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Jones-Buchanan, a seven-time Grand Final winner, will captain the team in his 421st and last game for Rhinos.

The 38-year-old one-club man made his debut in May, 1999 – 18 months before Johnson was born.

Johnson was signed from the Lock Lane club in Castleford and is an England academy international.

Regular captain, Trent Merrin, misses out after suffering a rib injury during last week’s defeat by Salford Red Devils. Fellow forwards Brett Ferres, who is out of contract after tomorrow night, and Ava Seumanufagai both underwent surgery following the game seven days ago and are also unavailable.

Brad Singleton.

Shaun Lunt, whose loan from Hull KR expires at the end of the season, makes way for Johnson.

Brad Singleton and Nathaniel Peteru are recalled to Rhinos’ 19.

Singleton was not selected last week despite having completed a two-match ban for his red card against Catalans Dragons last month. Peteru was dropped for the game at London Broncos two weeks ago.

Presentations will be made on the pitch after the final whistle to Jones-Buchanan and Leeds’ second-longest serving player Carl Ablett, who is also retiring and the players will do a post-match lap of appreciation to thank fans for their support this season. Warrington coach Steve Price will select from the 17 players who beat Wakefield Trinity last week, plus Jack Hughes and Ben Westwood.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Ward, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, C Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Johnson, Lui, Martin.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, M Smith, Westwood.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.