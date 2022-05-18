Utility-back Liam Sutcliffe is in contention following a knee injury and prop Tom Holroyd could make his first appearance of the season.

Holroyd suffered ankle damage in pre-season, but made his comeback in the reserves last weekend.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon is available after suspension and Smith has also added half-back Jack Sinfield to the 17 on duty in last Sunday's defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Liam Sutcliffe is set to retrun for Rhinos against Wakefield.

Poching's Trinity welcome back captain and stand-off Jacob Miller after suspension and winger Tom Lineham is set to return from a long-term knee injury.

Prop Rob Butler, signed from Warrington Wolves last week, could make his debut and fellow props Eddie Battye and Yusuf Aydin are vying for a recall, along with ex-Rhinos centre Thomas Minns.

Winger Lewis Murphy and hookr Harry Bowes drop out from the team which lost at Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

Rhinos' initial 21 is: David Fusitu'a, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Bodene Thompson, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.