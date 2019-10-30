Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: New recruits expected to feature in annual festive challenge fixture

Leeds Rhinos' new signing Luke Gale is expected to make is debut against Wakefield Trinity in the festive challenge.

The clubs’ opening pre-season fixture, with an 11.30am kick-off, could see new signings Luke Gale and Alex Mellor make their Rhinos debut.

Prop Dominic Crosby is also expected to be in contention for Boxing Day after missing the entire 2019 campaign through injury.

Rhinos will be defending the trophy following a 10-4 win last year, when tries by Tom Briscoe and Ash Handley, plus a Tui Lolohea conversion, cancelled out Bill Tupou’s opener for Wakefield.

Alex Mellor could play his first game for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

Trinity had the better of Betfred Super League encounters in 2019, completing an away and home double before Leeds gained revenge with victory on their second visit to Mobile Rocket Stadium.

The game is a vital source of pre-season income for both clubs and the gate will be shared.

Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow.

Standing prices are £18 for adults, with concessions paying £13 and juniors (aged 16 and under) £5.

Seats cost £25 for adults, £18 concessions and £10 for juniors.