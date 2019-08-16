Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Where the game was lost.

Leeds Rhinos went into the visit of Betfred Super League leaders St Helens with high hopes, but were left licking their wounds after a 36-20 defeat.

So, from Rhinos' point of view, where was the game lost?

Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell on the charge against St Helens. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ball control: Four errors in the opening 12 minutes set the tone and it was similar at the start of the second half when a couple of mistakes put Rhinos under huge pressure they couldn’t withstand. Failing to complete the set after Leeds’ second try had given them a 10-6 lead was a big turning point.

Defence: Rhinos’ defence has improved considerably under interim-coach Richard Agar, but Saints were too good. Kevin Naiqama’s first try and both Zeb Taia’s second half brace, in particular, should have been prevented.

50-50 calls: The forward pass ruling against Konrad Hurrell, when he sent Ash Handley over at 6-6, looked harsh and there was also a question mark over Taia’s first try, awarded by on-field official Chris Kendall and confirmed by video assistant Robert Hicks. Rhinos, though, received nine penalties to Saints' four.

Injury: Leeds had only one prop, Nathaniel Peteru - who had played in just one of their previous nine games - on the bench. When Ava Seumanufagai suffered concussion early on that left them light up front and his go-forward was badly missed.

Gulf in class: Saints are streets ahead of anybody else in Super League. Leeds tried hard, but Saints were faster, stronger and more composed, as they have been in almost all their games this year.