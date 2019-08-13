Leeds Rhinos v St Helens: Stevie Ward in contention after squads are named.

Have your say

Long-term casualty Stevie Ward has been named in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad for Thursday's visit of Betfred Super League leaders St Helens.

Ward has not played since suffering knee damage in a defeat at St Helens six months ago.

Nathaniel Peteru and Cameron Smith are also in contention to replace Brad Singleton who was banned for two games after being sent-off in last week's win over Catalans Dragons.

It will be Saints' last game before they face Warrington Wolves in the Coral Challenge Cup final.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook fielded a second-string side when they visited London Broncos the week before their Cup semi-final win over Halifax, but has named a strong squad this time, though Alex Walmsley, Lachlan Coote and James Roby remain on the casualty list.

Leeds Rhinos' initial squad is: Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin.

St Helens' 19-man squad is: . Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Matty Costello, Joe Batchelor, Jack Welsby.