Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos: Magic clash is not relegation decider says Danny Ward

Coach Danny Ward does not believe Sunday’s Dacia Magic Weekend clash with Leeds Rhinos will define London Broncos’ season.

Broncos will climb off the foot of Betfred Super League if they beat Ward’s former club in Liverpool.

Danny Ward.

London, Hull KR – another club Ward played for – and Leeds are separated only by points difference, but the Broncos boss doesn’t regard it as a relegation decider.

“It is getting pumped up quite a lot as a big game,” said Ward. “But there’s still a lot of the season to go and I don’t see it as any bigger than last week or next week. For us it is an important game, but there’s plenty to go.

“And we’ve got Leeds to play again and Hull KR twice.”

London gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm when they beat Wakefield Trinity 42-34 a week ago.

That was their first victory since winning 18-16 at Emerald Headingley in March.

Ward reflected: “Last week was a good performance.

“I think it was important we got a win because we have been performing okay.

“The boys have been happy with how we’ve been going, but it is tough when you’re not getting wins.

“It can hurt your confidence so it was an important win and we played pretty well for most of the game. The boys are bouncing at the minute. It’s a bit different this week and we’re excited to be part of Magic.”

Broncos will have all the neutrals inside Anfield backing them as they aim to drag Rhinos deeper into relegation danger.

“We’ve beaten them already, but that doesn’t count for anything,” Ward said. “It’s on the day. They have had a tough season, as we have and they are not where they’d expect to be, but it shows the strength of the competition when a team like Leeds can be near the bottom.”