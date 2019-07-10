Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR - squads named

The squads have been named for Leeds Rhiinos' huge relegation four-pointer at home to Hull KR on Friday

Rhinos are without suspended prop Brad Singleton, but Shaun Lunt has recovered from an ankle injury and could make his first appearance since joining Leeds on loan from Rovers.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is in contention following two months on the sidelines with a hamstring/back problem and Mikolaj Oledzki could feature after being left out of the team which won at Castleford Tigers last week.

Rovers' former Leeds coach Tony Smith has named an unchanged 19 following last Friday's defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Their squad includes Matt Parcell who joined them on loan from Rhinos two weeks ago.

Leeds Rhinos' 19-man squad is: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagui, Shaun Lunt, Rob Lui, Rhyse Martin.

Hull KR's 19 is: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Daniel Murray, Harvey Livett, Luis Johnson, Matt Parcell.