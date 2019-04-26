Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: It’s all about the team, says hooker Matt Parcell

AUSSIE HOOKER Matt Parcell admits he would rather be starting games, but insists his main concern is helping Leeds Rhinos climb the Betfred Super League table.

Parcell joined Rhinos from Manly Sea Eagles on a three-year contract ahead of the 2017 campaign, but revealed that was extended by 12 months last season.

Matt Parcell tackles Zak Hardaker.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s crucial visit of fellow strugglers Hull KR, he stressed: “I’ll just do my best every week and what’s best for the team.

“Obviously I’d like to start and play some more game time, but I’ve just got to do my thing and do what I can.”

Now 26, Parcell has played in 11 of Rhinos’ 13 competitive matches this year, but started only four – one of those being the Coral Challenge Cup win over League One side Workington Town.

He came off the bench in both Rhinos’ games over Easter, scoring a try in a 38-18 win over Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday and bagging a brace when Leeds lost 26-24 at Wakefield Trinity three days later.

Of his recent form, Parcell – a member of the 2017 Super League Dream Team – reflected: “It was good to get a couple of tries on Monday.

“I am just doing my bit for the team, when I get on there I try and make an impact and do what I can.

“I’ve just got to do what’s best for the team.

“It is how it is at the moment, all I can do is play my best when I am on the field and that’s it.”

Brad Dwyer, Rhinos’ starting hooker in both the Easter fixtures, has been one of Leeds’ stand-out players in the first half of the season and was man of the match in the victory against Huddersfield which lifted his side off the foot of the table.

“He has hit a bit of form, he is playing well,” Parcell said.

“I have just got to do my thing and when I get on there just try and do my best.”

Parcell was dropped when Rhinos lost 45-26 at Hull KR 22 days ago, but has scored in each game since, running in four tries in total.

“It is definitely a different sort of position and different mindset,” he said of his new role off the bench.

“I guess when you start you can sort of pace yourself and go through, but when you get on with only 30 minutes to go you’ve got to go hard.

“It is just adjusting to that, but hopefully we can put it all together.

“Obviously everyone was pretty disappointed after the Wakefield game, but we have got to look forward to Hull KR now.

“They have struggled a bit the last couple of games, but – as everyone knows – as soon as they play Leeds they always play their best.”

Rovers led 31-10 at half-time of the previous meeting and also finished strongly after Leeds had cut the deficit to nine points inside the final quarter.

Since then they have beaten Championship side Leigh Centurions in the Challenge Cup, but lost 56-12 at Hull on Good Friday and were crushed 54-6 by visitors Warrington Wolves in their second Easter fixture.

As before this month’s first showdown with Rhinos, they rested some players for the game five days ago who are set to return on Sunday.

Reflecting on the fixture at KCOM Craven Park, Parcell recalled: “It was a game of two halves.

“They were in control in the first half and then we came back a bit.

“Since I have been here every time we’ve played Hull KR they have always played really, really well so we are expecting no less on Sunday.

“Their results over Easter will be even more motivation to play well here and a lot of them are ex-Leeds players coming back to Headingley so it’s always a tough game.”

Rhinos’ main concern, though, is getting their own game together and finding some consistency.

Parcell – who has been playing through the pain of an ear injury suffered two months ago – said: “We showed in the Huddersfield game how we can play and then went away from it against Wakefield.

“We’ve just got to get back to running hard, going forward and playing a bit more eyes up.

“In the first half against Wakefield two of their tries came from long-range and the first was going to be a try for us so it was a 12-point turnaround.

“They got a bit of confidence, but we still had the chance in the second half to win and we got within two points, but it wasn’t enough.”