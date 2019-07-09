Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Head coach rivals hold each other in high regard

THEY ARE rivals in the battle against relegation, but there is huge mutual respect between Leeds Rhinos interim-coach Richard Agar and Hull KR boss Tony Smith.

Both have been appointed to keep their team in Betfred Super League and will go head to head at Emerald Headingley on Friday.

Leeds Rhinos interim-coach, Richard Agar (middle). PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Smith reckons Rhinos have made “lots” of improvements since Agar – who was his assistant at Warrington Wolves from 2014-2017 – took over the hot seat two months ago.

“He has got the spirit back,” said the Hull KR boss who guided Rhinos to Super League Grand Final wins in 2004 and 2007.

“They work hard for each other and has got the discipline back, particularly in their defence.

“He has set some good platforms for the players to play by.

“There was no doubt that was going to happen, he is a smart cookie.”

Of their personal relationship, Smith added: “He has been a great support to me as a coach. We were really good working together and he is certainly right up there in my esteem as coaches go.

“We have coached against each other before and he knows it is a contest on Friday to see who can get the most out of their team, but we can have respect for each other leading up to it, during and afterwards.

“I think that’s a good way to play sport – to have a healthy respect for each other and know when it’s business time we need to do our jobs for our clubs.”

Agar credited Smith as a huge influence at the start of his coaching career.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Tony over the years, not just at Warrington,” he said.

“He was a great help to me as a young coach coming through at York.

“He opened his camp – and himself – up to me at the time and, as a young and inexperienced coach coming through the grades, he was always there for me.

“I feel some of the values Tony possesses and implements in his teams and his squads will stand the test of time and are really true to the game.

“I still have some of those values within my coaching philosophy. I will always be grateful to Tony.”