All 22 players on duty tomorrow have a chance of playing in Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener at home to Warrington Wolves two weeks today, Agar says.

He has named a near full-strength squad for the visit of Hull in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game and with wing signing David Fusitu’a and prop Matt Prior both due to play tomorrow, all Rhinos’ full-time squad will have had at least one pre-season hit out.

Agar fielded most of his first-choice players against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and in the first half at Featherstone Rovers two weeks ago, but the clash with Hull will be Rhinos’ only full scale dress rehearsal before round one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos boss Richard Agar has some decisions to make before Super League round one. Picture by AllanMcKenzie/SWpix.com.

Thirty of Rhinos’ 32-man squad are fit and available and Agar wants the men playing tomorrow to cause him some sleepless nights over the next two weeks as he decides his side to face Warrington.

“It is our last hit-out and we are playing quality opposition,” Agar said.

“We want to get a good performance out there.

“If we run with 21-22 men, there’s probably that and a couple more - including Corey Johnson, playing at Bradford - who are in contention to play in round one.

“I hope they give me a few more headaches with what they deliver on Sunday.

“It will be quality game time, against strong opposition.”

But Agar stressed whatever happens tomorrow will have no real bearing on Rhinos’ prospects in Super League this year.

“It is a bit of a rehearsal, but it is a trial game,” he stated.

“There will be certain boxes we want to tick out there.”