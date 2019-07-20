Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – No rest for Airlie Birds as they strive to maintain form for Challenge Cup

NEXT WEEK’S Coral Challenge Cup semi-final will make Hull FC more of a threat to Leeds Rhinos tomorrow, their boss Lee Radford predicts.

Though Hull take on Warrington Wolves in seven days’ time, Radford, pictured above, has named his strongest-available squad for the trip to Emerald Headingley and said places in the semi-final side are up for grabs.

They are just starting to play under Rich a little bit. With Brad Dwyer and now Shaun Lunt they have some real dummy-half carry threats. Hull FC boss Lee Radford

Radford’s team are third in Super League, but have Catalans Dragons breathing down their necks - and sit only four points clear of sixth-placed Castleford Tigers - so can’t risk easing off.

“We can’t overlook this Leeds game,” said Radford. “You only have to look at the league table.

“Some teams play each other and there’s teams taking points off one another there. It’s important we continue to pick up the wins in order to finish in that third spot which will be great. If we get above that, even better.

“One of the messages I’ve given to the 17 I’ve named this week is don’t not pick yourself for that semi-final.

“You’ve got a chance this week - that’s what I want to put across. You have a chance to play in a huge, huge game and if you show you can play and you can play well in that semi it will certainly be looked favourable on if we get past that hurdle.”

Hull’s last away win against Leeds was on September 7, 2007 and they have lost all 14 visits since.

Rhinos’ interim-boss Richard Agar was on Hull’s coaching staff 12 years ago and Radford reckons he is making Leeds a better team.

“They are just starting to play under Rich a little bit,” he added. “With Brad Dwyer and now Shaun Lunt they have some real dummy-half carry threats.

“Our ruck control will have to be really good.

“There’s been a change in them and that ties in with the results as well.”