Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – Callum McLelland in frame for second Super League start

TEENAGE STAND-OFF Callum McLelland is in contention to replace Richie Myler in Leeds Rhinos’ side for tomorrow’s huge home clash with Hull FC.

Myler will serve a one-game ban for a tripping incident in last week’s loss to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Liam Sutcliffe could switch from the second row.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Liam Sutcliffe could switch from the second-row into the halves - where he has featured regularly this year - but interim-coach Richard Agar has also included McLelland in his initial squad.

The 19-year-old made his first - and so far only - Betfred Super League appearance in a defeat by Castleford Tigers at Emerald Headingley two months ago.

He also played once as a substitute in a Coral Challenge Cup win over Workington Town and started when Leeds lost to Bradford Bulls in the same competition.

Brad Singleton is available after a one-game suspension and set to make his 200th career appearance.

His tally includes 174 games for Leeds, 12 on loan at Dewsbury Rams, eight for Hunslet and one at Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration, one on loan with Wakefield Trinity and three caps for Ireland.

Fellow front-rower Nathaniel Peteru is included in the 19 for the first time since suffering a fractured cheekbone in Leeds’ Magic Weekend win over London Broncos in May.

Unlike Justin Holbrook - who will rest at least nine players for St Helens’ visit to Rhinos’ relegation rivals London Broncos - Airlie Birds boss Lee Radford has opted not to make wholesale changes ahead of next Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-final.

He will select from the players on duty in last week’s triumph over London, plus Gareth Ellis and Jordan Lane who are available again after injury.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Hull FC: from Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.