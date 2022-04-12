Zane Tetevano is available after a two-match ban and Brad Dwyer will return following a one-game suspension.

Alex Mellor is back in the mix after illness and Boden Thompson, who missed Leeds’ defeat by St Helens two weeks ago for personal reasons, is also included in the initial 21-man squad.

They are added to the 17 on duty against Saints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Dwyer is back in Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Aidan Sezer has failed to recover from a groin injury so misses out for the second successive game.

David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Richie Myler, Tom Holroyd, Sam Walters and Corey Johnson remain on the casualty list.