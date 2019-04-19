Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: Liam Sutcliffe’s on a mission to ‘kick on’ for Rhinos

SURE SHOT Liam Sutcliffe is ready to “kick on” after one of the most incredible displays of marksmanship in Leeds Rhinos’ history.

An occasional goal kicker for Rhinos since 2014, Sutcliffe converted all 13 tries in last week’s 78-6 Coral Challenge Cup drubbing of Workington Town.

Liam Sutcliffe.

After starting the season in the second-row, he has been at stand-off for Leeds’ last four matches and took over kicking duties at the same time.

Last week’s total took his tally of goals for the club to 220 and has been bettered only once by a Leeds player.

“I think I just managed to have my kicking boots on,” he said of his 26-point display. “I have been practising the last few months so, hopefully, that is a bit of a sign I can be more consistent with it.”

Sutcliffe is in the right environment for an aspiring kicker. Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield has booted more Super League goals than anyone else and coach Dave Furner was also a noted marksman in his playing days.

Sutcliffe confirmed: “Kev comes in and gives some tips and Dave does as well. He is giving good advice so it has been helpful and it probably showed last week.

“I kind of grew up doing it [goal kicking]. It is a big part of the game nowadays, you never know when you need those extra two points.

“Hopefully I can really kick on from that and have some consistency with it.”

Kicks could prove crucial this afternoon in what has the makings of a tight and tense showdown. Visitors Huddersfield Giants made a poor start to the year, but have been in good form over recent weeks and are eighth in Betfred Super League, four points ahead of bottom-placed Rhinos.

Kevin Sinfield.

They beat Castleford Tigers 20-18 eight days ago, thanks to an Alex Mellor hat-trick and four goals from Darnell McIntosh and Sutcliffe warned: “They have just come off the back of a very good win and their confidence will be sky high.

“We have had some disappointing performances this season so it will be a massive game. It is always tough when we play them anyway, but we are looking forward to it.”

Giants have won on each of their last two visits to Emerald Headingley and been a bogey team for Leeds in recent seasons. Sutcliffe said: “Whether they raise their game against us I am not too sure, but when we played Castleford a few weeks ago we hadn’t beaten them for however many games and we did manage to get a win in that one, so hopefully it can happen again.”

With Leeds stranded two points adrift at the foot of the table, they are getting to the stage of must-win matches. There are 19 rounds left to pull clear of the relegation zone and Sutcliffe reckons now is a good time to begin a revival.

Dave Furner.

“Hopefully we can get a few wins over the short turnaround,” he stressed. “That will make us a bit better in the league and we can take some confidence from that.”

Though last week’s win gave Rhinos’ fans something to cheer about, Sutcliffe knows a better performance will be needed today. He reflected: “We were pleased with certain aspects, but there were other aspects where we weren’t so good. We were a bit sloppy with the ball sometimes, but hopefully we will come right this week.

“Defence has been the thing all year, we don’t seem to have any problems scoring points, we are pretty fluent in attack, but our defence has been really disappointing.

“Hopefully we can tighten that up and have a good emphasis on that this week. Everyone’s aware we’re not where we need to be and haven’t been defending the way we should be doing. Hopefully we can fix it up.”

Of his own form at stand-off, Sutcliffe added: “I am just trying to train hard through the week and get back used to the role.

“It’s not a new role for me, I do know it and I enjoy playing there and training there. Back-row is more defence oriented, but, growing up as a half-back, I have always wanted to get the ball in my hands and I am enjoying that side of it.”

Teenage stand-off Callum McLelland’s debut as a substitute last week has added to competition for places.

“It was good to see him get out there, I’ve been really excited to see what he’s like,” said Sutcliffe who was also impressed with last week’s fellow debutants Muizz Mustapha and Owen Trout. “He was good and I am sure when he gets another run he will be ready to do a job.”