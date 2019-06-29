Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Trent Merrin set to launch new era at Headingley

Have your say

YET ANOTHER new era begins tomorrow when Leeds Rhinos face Catalans Dragons at Emerald Headingley.

Australian forward Trent Merrin will captain Rhinos for the first time and is set to lead out a revamped side.

Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Previous skipper Kallum Watkins and hooker Matt Parcell have both left the club since last week’s defeat at St Helens, along with full-back/stand-off Tui Lolohea who missed that game because of international duty.

Robert Lui, signed from Salford Red Devils, is poised to make his debut at stand-off, which would allow Liam Sutcliffe to move into the second-row in place of Watkins.

Another recruit Shaun Lunt, who has returned to Leeds from Hull KR, could take over from Parcell on the bench.

He is in his second loan spell at Rhinos having made his previous debut at home to Catalans in 2012.

Ash Handley returns from an ankle injury on the left-wing so Luke Briscoe drops out.

Forwards Cameron Smith - another option to take over from Watkins - and Wellington Albert are also in contention for a recall.

Stevie Ward, who has not played since suffering a knee injury away to St Helens in February, had hoped to be available this weekend, but remains on Rhinos’ injury roster.

Also still missing are fellow forwards Carl Ablett, Dom Crosby and Nathaniel Peteru, as well as Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum drops out from the Catalans side thrashed by Hull last week, along with winger Lewis Tierney.

Another Leeds-born player, Jodie Broughton, is set to replace Tierney and Alrix Da Costa, Lucas Albert and Arthur Romano are also vying for a call-up.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, W Albert, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui.

Catalans Dragons: from Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, M Smith, Casty, Moa, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, L Albert, Maria, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.