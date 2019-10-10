Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: TV coverage has turned up dial on women’s rugby says Adam Cuthbertson

Adam Cuthbertson.

Rhinos face league leaders Castleford Tigers in a repeat of July’s classic Coral Challenge Cup final, which Leeds won 16-10.

The title decider, at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium, is the first Women’s Super League game to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The BBC’s website provided live coverage of this year’s Cup final and Cuthbertson insisted: “It just shows how much the game has come on.”

Leeds Rhinos celebrate their Challenge Cup final victory over Castleford Tigers.

He said: “I have been doing it [coaching Rhinos] for two years and the way it has evolved is amazing.

“We had some big games last year, but where they were played and how they were covered – the RFL, Sky and the BBC have really turned it up a notch in terms of promoting the women’s game. It is brilliant, it is great for rugby league as a whole and [the Grand Final] will be a great game to tune in to.”

Tigers won 13 of their 14 league games – losing their 100 per cent record in the final round, away to St Helens – to finish two places and five points clear of Leeds on the ladder.

But Rhinos suffered an agonising defeat by Wigan Warriors in last year’s Grand Final – after topping the table – and Cuthbertson insisted: “Finals are a funny one; it doesn’t come down to who has got the best strategic moves or anything like that.

“It is down to effort and determination to want to turn up from the first minute to the 80th. In a lot of big games, the best defence is the winner on the day; it just comes down to the desire not to give up and to keep turning up for one another, regardless of how hard it gets.”

Leeds have produced some of their best performances this season in crunch games, winning Cup and league semi-finals at St Helens, who finished second in the table, and being one of only two teams to defeat Tigers.

“Teams who show the best character and do the little things right tend to win big matches,” Cuthbertson added.

“I am blessed to be working with a group of girls willing to buy into that philosophy.