Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - squads named

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers’ initial 19-man squads have been named for Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby at Emerald Headingley.

Leeds are without centre Konrad Hurrell who aggravated a hamstring problem in last Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls and prop Wellington Albert is omitted.

Brad Singleton and Richie Myler could return for Leeds Rhinos. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Forwards Brad Singleton and James Donaldson are back in contention and scrum-half Richie Myler and full-back Ashton Golding, who were unused members of the Cup squad, are also included.

Tigers will be without former Leeds forward Chris Clarkson who suffered a leg injury in last Friday’s Cup defeat at Hull.

Forward Will Maher drops out, but winger Greg Eden will return after being rested for the game at KCOM Stadium and stand-off Jordan Rankin, prop Mitch Clark and 19-year-old hooker Brad Jinks, who has yet to play a first team game, are also in contention.

Leeds Rhinos’ 19-man squad is: Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ashton Golding, Cameron Smith, Callum McLelland, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagai.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Brad Jinks, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata’utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-lefao, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.