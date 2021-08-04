Lui is poised to return from a hamstring injury suffered a month ago, just two matches into his comeback from a pre-season quad muscle tear.

Gale has also been named in Rhinos' initial 21-man squad, pending an appeal against a two-match suspension for making physical contact with referee Chris Kendall during last Sunday's defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Mikolaj Oledzki drops out of the team because of a toe injury.

Rob Lui. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Kruise Leeming could return from an ankle problem which kept him out of the game against Warrington and Bodene Thompson, Jarrod O'Connor and Morgan Gannon all retain their place in the squad, after not being selected last weekend.

Peter Mata’utia, Danny Richardson, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Adam Milner, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao Eden, Jordan Turner and Gareth O’Brien could all feature for Tigers after missing Monday’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants for Covid-releated reasons.

Captain Michael Shenton suffered a facial injury in that game and is ruled out.

Rhinos' 21-man squad is: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Luke Gale, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O’Connor, Morgan Gannon.

Tigers’ squad is: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata'utia, Danny Richardson, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, Alex Foster, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner, Lewis Bienek, Brad Graham, Gareth O'Brien, Jimmy Keinhorst.