Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Milner relishing Elland Road experience

PLAYING AT Elland Road tomorrow will be a dream come true for Leeds United fan Adam Milner.

The Castleford Tigers forward has been looking forward to the Betfred Super League derby with Leeds Rhinos since the fixtures came out last autumn.

Adam Milner on the Elland Road pitch.

Milner got a players’ eye view of the stadium earlier this week during an event to promote tomorrow’s game and revealed he has always wanted to tread the hallowed turf.

“I’d probably prefer to be playing here than Old Trafford so it’s a special stadium and definitely one for me to tick off,” Milner said.

“I’ve never played here before and never even been on the pitch, but I’ve been here plenty of times watching the football.

“It’s going to a big night and I’m very excited to be getting the boots on and going out there, playing in front of what’s expected to be a big crowd.”

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers players supporting Sport Relief at Elland Road, (left to right) Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Grant Millington, Ben Roberts, Adam Milner, and Kallum Watkins.

Milner – who usually watches United games from the East Stand – said staging the fixture at Elland Road “definitely adds to another edge to the occasion”.

He continued: “They are big enough as they are, Leeds-Cas games, so playing at a stadium like this just adds to the X-factor in the game.

“It has got that final feel even though it’s only round five for us.

“It’s almost like a final playing at a stadium like this and it’s going to have a different feel to the game.

“The boys are looking forward to it.

“We’ve done well at Headingley in recent times and hopefully we can continue that run at Elland Road.

“We obviously know how good Leeds can be so it will be tough, but we are going into the match with some confidence.”

Every game is important for Milner who is out of contract at the end of this season.

“I’m looking to have a big year to earn a contract at Cas,” he admitted.

“I’ve just got to play well and keep improving as a player, then we can get something sorted.

“There’s been little talks, but hopefully I’ve just got to get my job done right on the field and then something will come off the back of that.

“I’ve been at Cas nearly eight years now and I’m looking forward to whatever the future holds.

“I’d like to be a part of what they are building.”