The tie will take place at Headingley on Saturday, March 26, with a 4.30pm kick-off.

Wakefield Trinity's game at Warrington Wolves will be played the following afternoon (2pm) and televised live by Premier Sports.

The BBC cameras will be in Barrow on the Sunday, March 27, for Barrow Raiders' visit ofHuddersfield Giants (4.30pm).

The sixth round tie will be Rhinos' first Challenge Cup meeting with Tigers since the 2014 final. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Premier Sports will also show the all-Super League ties between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, on Friday, March 25 (7.35pm) .

The Sportsman website will live stream cup holders’ St Helens visit to Betfred Championship Whitehaven on Saturday, March 26 (2pm).