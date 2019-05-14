Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Brad Singleton back in contention but JJB sidelined for six weeks

VETERAN LEEDS Rhinos forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is facing around six weeks on the sidelines.

The 37-year-old was injured during Rhinos’ Betfred Super League defeat at Salford Red Devils on May 3, just four days before the 20th anniversary of his Leeds debut.

Sidelined, Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Jones-Buchanan. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The problem was initially believed to be damage to a nerve in his back and leg, which had bothered him earlier in the year, but Jones-Buchanan revealed it has now been diagnosed as a grade three hamstring tear.

Carl Ablett (ankle) and Dom Crosby, who has undergone another knee operation, have yet to play this season and fellow forwards Stevie Ward and Brett Ferres (both knee) remain on the casualty list along with full-back Jack Walker (hamstring).

Centre Konrad Hurrell returned in last Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls after four games out with a hamstring injury, but suffered a recurrence and has not been included in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for tomorrow’s visit of Castleford Tigers.

Wellington Albert drops out but another front-rower, Brad Singleton, is set to feature after being rested last week. Half-back Richie Myler and back-rower James Donaldson are also in contention for a recall.

Back in the first-team mix for Leeds Rhinos - full-back Ashton Golding. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Full-back Ashton Golding, whose only appearance for Leeds this year was in a Cup win over Workington Town last month, is included in the initial 19 after being an unused squad member last week.