Leeds Rhinos update on Trent Merrin and Ava Seumanufagai

Leeds Rhinos’ marquee forward Trent Merrin is expected to be available for the Easter Monday derby at Wakefield Trinity and the club are hoping fellow import Ava Seumanufagai will follow him to England next week.

Merrin returned to Australia almost two weeks ago following a family bereavement.

Trent Merrin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Funeral arrangements meant he was unable to fly back to England on Monday this week, as originally hoped, but Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed “He gets back on Saturday and he could be in contention for Monday’s game.”

New Zealand-born prop Seumanufagai was signed from Cronulla Sharks last week.

Hetherington said: “He will be on the plane the day after he gets his work permit.

“The Easter holiday have delayed it by about three working days, but everything is in train.

“He has an appointment to visit the immigration office in Sydney.

“As soon as he has cleared that he is free to get on a plane and fly to England.

“It was always a bit ambitions for this week, but we are hoping [he will be here] one of the days next week.”