The shirt features a traditional blue and amber design, with club legend Rob Burrow’s famous number 7 interwoven into the band across the chest.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December, 2019.

Rhinos’ kit partners OXEN have donated more than £50,000 to the MND Association during 2021.

Rhinos' new home shirt, worn by (left to right) Ash Handley, Kruise Leeming and Zane Tetevano.

The new shirt features an amber collar and sleeve trim as well as the traditional irregular amber hoops on a predominantly blue shirt with white shorts and blue and amber socks.

Inside the collar are the words ‘Spirit of the Rhinos’ which feature in the players’ tunnel at Emerald Headingley.

Members can buy the shirt at the stadium store from 6-8pm today (Thursday) and it will go on general sale there tomorrow.