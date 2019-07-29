Leeds Rhinos: Unique Samaritans shirt for St Helens game

Mental wellbeing will be front and centre at Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League clash with St Helens on August 15 as the Leeds Building Society logo makes way for the Samaritans for one game only.

The unique kit featuring Samaritans’ logo will be worn to help raise awareness of mental wellbeing as part of Leeds Building Society’s partnership with the charity.

Leeds Building Society’s sponsorship gift forms part of its two-year partnership with Samaritans to raise £250,000 to enhance the technology available to volunteers across the charity’s branches.

Richard Fearon, chief executive officer at Leeds Building Society, said: “Samaritans became our first ever national charity partner in 2018 and we’ve worked with them to increase awareness of mental health among our colleagues and members. We’ve had fantastic support from both and are well on our way to reaching our £250,000 target ahead of schedule.

“By donating our prime position on the Leeds Rhinos shirt we’re making space for Samaritans to raise awareness among a different audience about their important work and how volunteers support mental wellbeing.”