Leeds Rhinos trio make successful return from injury as reserves crush Warrington Wolves
Ackers played the full 80 minutes in his comeback from a hamstring injury sustained in a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens exactly three months ago, while centre Max Simpson scored a try in his first game since Boxing Day, 2022.
Simpson ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in January, 2023 and needed several operations, including surgery in Sweden, before being cleared to return. He touched down off an outstanding pass from Jack Sinfield, having been held up over the Warrington line earlier in the game. The 20-year-old showed some impressive touches with the ball and also stood up strongly in defence before being replaced after 35 minutes.
Alfie Edgell, who had been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury at last month’s Magic Weekend, played the opening 36 minutes at full-back. Rhinos’ 17 also included first team squad men Matt Frawley, Cooper Jenkins and Ethan Clark-Wood, as well as Elliot Wallis who is on loan from Huddersfield Giants.
Sinfield crossed twice and kicked six goals and Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd, Marcus Qareqare, Joe Diskin and Jenkins were Leeds’ other try scorers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.