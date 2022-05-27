The England Knights front-rower has been charged with grade F punching.

That is the most serious grade and could lead to a suspension of at least eight games if Holroyd is found guilty at a disciplinary hearing next week.

Holroyd, who was playing on dual-registration, was sent-off during Bulls' Betfred Championship win over Newcastle Thunder last Saturday.

Tom Holroyd. Picture by Steve Riding.

It was only his second game - after a comeback appearance for Rhinos' reserves - since suffering an ankle injury in a January pre-season match at Featherstone Rovers.

Coach Rohan Smith had expected Holroyd to be pushing for a first team call-up this month, but an eight-match ban would rule him out of action until August.

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce received a 10-game suspension for a grade F dangerous throw charge earlier this season.

Any ban will not come into effect until next week and Holroyd has been named in Rhinos reserves' squad for Friday's game agianst Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

Thunder's Jake Shorrocks, who was sent-off in the same incident, was charged with grade F striking.

The match review panel issued Batley Bulldogs' Ben Kaye with a two-match penalty notice after charging him with a grade C dangerous throw.