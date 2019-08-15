Leeds Rhinos to provide guard of honour for St Helens tonight

Leeds Rhinos players will form a guard of honour to applaud league leaders' shield winners St Helens on to the pitch at Emerald Headingley tonight.

Rhinos say they have have offered the gesture as a "mark of respect" to Saints who are 14 points clear at the top of the table with four games remaining.

Leeds' director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “Rugby League is based on respect, especially for your team mates, the officials and importantly your opponent.

"For many years Leeds and St Helens as clubs have maintained a mutual respect for each other both on and off the field.

"With Saints having secured the league leaders' shield now we felt it was appropriate to mark the occasion. Consistently, they have been the best team so far this season and will be a good test for our side after our recent good results. "

He added: “Once the formalities are taken care of I am sure both sets of players will turn their attentions to what promises to be an exciting contest between two teams with plenty still to prove."