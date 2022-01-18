As well as repeating last year’s coverage of the semi-finals and Grand Final, the broadcaster will, for the first time, provide live coverage of two regular-season matches.

They will be played on Thursday evenings as double-headers with men’s Super League games - and both feature Rhinos.

Sky will cover the repeat of last year’s title decider between champions St Helens and Rhinos at TW Stadium on June 23 and Leeds’ home game against Wigan Warriors on July 21, both kicking off at 5.30pm.

Rhinos and Saints take to the field for the 2021 Women's Super League Grand Final, played in front of a record crowd at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The new season’s fixtures see Rhinos travel to Castleford Tigers in round one on the weekend of May 14/15.

Both teams are in group one of the revamped competition, which has been split into two leagues of six.

In group two, Wakefield Trinity kick off away to newcomers Leigh Miners Rangers and Featherstone Rovers visit Bradford Bulls.

Ten rounds of regular-season matches culminate in late August when the top four in each group go into the semi-finals, ahead of Grand Finals on the weekend of September 17/18.

Rhinos celebrate victory over York in a 2021 semi-final, which was shown live on Sky Sports. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The bottom team in group one will be relegated and replaced by the group two winners.

Sky Sports’ director of multi-sports Helen Falkus said: “We’re delighted to be providing our customers with more live Betfred Women’s Super League matches than ever before with the addition of two regular season games.

“Showcasing these games as double-headers alongside the men’s Betfred Super League games will provide greater visibility for the women’s game as it continues to grow.

“We’re proud of our continued commitment to the sport of rugby league here at Sky Sports and very much look forward to the upcoming season.”

Thomas Brindle, the RFL’s head of growth and general manager of Betfred Women’s Super League, (BWSL), added: “Every season brings significant steps forward for women’s rugby league and confirmation that Sky Sports will show live coverage of two regular season fixtures as well as the semi-finals and Grand Final is a great announcement to make as we publish the fixtures.

“Sky’s live coverage of the last two Grand Finals in 2019 and 2021 was a huge boost to the profile and prestige of the BWSL and this is further evidence of their great support of women’s rugby league.”

Brindle insisted: “The decision to split to two groups of six in 2022 has been taken to ensure greater quality as well as quantity, with a focus on England Women’s preparations for the home World Cup at the end of the season.

“After the frustration and disappointment of the Covid-enforced postponement of the 2020 season, 2021 was a year of real progress and encouragement, with the launch of the Betfred Women’s Super League South and a number of new girls’ competitions and teams.

“That trend has continued for 2022 with a total of 140 teams spread across almost 50 clubs, compared to 78 teams in 2019 and 98 last year.

“Already this year we’ve seen Salford Red Devils play their first match against Swinton Lions and we welcome Oxford Cavaliers to BWSL South.

“The appointment of Jodie Cunningham as national women’s and girls’ development manager last November has strengthened the RFL team.

“As ever, we are grateful to the many volunteers who have helped to drive the development of the women’s and girls’ game and delighted more and more continue to do so.”