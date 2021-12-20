The 17-year-old half-back joined Rhinos’ first team squad, from their academy, when pre-season began last month.

Coach Richard Agar will reveal a matchday 19 shortly before kick-off, but the Sinfield name could be back on Rhinos’ teamsheet for the first time since Jack’s father Kevin - the club’s record goals and points scorer - retired after the 2015 Grand Final.

Agar has named a strong squad for the all-ticket Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, with new signings Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer - who will pair up in the halves - and James Bentley, a second-rower, all set to start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Sinfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Another recruit, winger David Fusitu’a, arrived at the club last week and will not be risked.

Forwards Matt Prior, Tom Holroyd and Rhyse Martin, who has a “minor injury”, also miss out, alongside long-term casualties full-back Jack Walker (foot) and centre Liam Sutcliffe (knee).

Rhinos’ initial 22-man squad is: Richie Myler, Jack Broadbent, Harry Newman, Tom Briscoe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, Alex Mellor, James Bentley, Cameron Smith, Brad Dwyer, James Donaldson, Morgan Gannon, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Jack Sinfield, Jarrod O’Connor, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.