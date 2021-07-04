Alex Mellor is available for Rhinos after a one-game ban. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Winger Ash Handley and centre Konrad Hurrell are available after concussion and Alex Mellor and Bodene Thompson both served a one-game ban against Leigh.

But substitute forward King Vuniyayawa failed a head injury assessment during the game four days ago and drops out of Rhinos’ squad.

Cameron Smith has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered two months ago, but is isolating after being in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Ash Handley, left, is back in contention for Rhinos after concussion, but Luke Gale is suspended. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He could come into contention for Friday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

Zane Tetevano remains on the casualty list after contracting Covid.

Coach Richard Agar said: "He is out with Covid at the moment, but he has had a sore Achilles, so he's had a protective boot on."

Agar confirmed that will not keep him out of the side once he recovers from the virus.

Jack Walker (foot), Harry Newman (broken leg), Richie Myler (finger) and Alex Sutcliffe (knee) are also ruled out.

Newman is set to undergo a scan next week.

Luke Gale will serve the final match of his two-game ban.

Callum McLelland, who has not played this year following ankle surgery and a groin injury, retains his place in the initial squad, after not being selected against Leigh.

Monday’s game will be Rhinos’ third in nine days and Leeming, Oledzki and Prior are all set to play their fourth in 11 after featuring in the mid-season international between England and Combined Nations All Stars.

Toby King, who has missed two games with a knee injury, is back in contention for Warrington.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Thompson, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Tindall, Gannon.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Monday, 7.45pm.