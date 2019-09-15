Leeds Rhinos Talking Points – Good finish bodes well | Half-back required | JJB and Carl Ablett sorely missed

LEEDS RHINOS sent Jamie Jones-Buchanan out on a high when they ended their season with a 26-4 win over Warrington Wolves.

Here are five talking points following on from Friday night’s win.

EMOTIONAL NIGHT: Jamie Jones-Buchanan and his sons as he starts his last game for Leeds Rhinos.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

