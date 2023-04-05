News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos Super League player joins Championship side on loan

A Leeds Rhinos player has joined a Betfred Championship side on two-weeks’ loan.

By Peter Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

Full-back Luke Hooley has returned to Batley Bulldogs, the club he joined Rhinos from in the off-season.

Hooley was a 2022 Championship Grand Finalist with Batley and made his Rhinos and Betfred Super League debut in last week’s 20-12 defeat at Hull KR.

That was only his second comeback game, following one appearance in the reserves, after a pre-season ankle injury.

Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hooley had a tough night in difficult conditions as he was targeted by Hull KR kicker Jordan Abdull. He was a short-notice replacement for Richie Myler, who was granted paternity leave but is expected to return in Sunday’s home game against Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos last month turned down an approach from Wakefield Trinity, where he had a spell in the academy, to sign Hooley on loan. They have since signed Will Dagger from Hull KR.

Luke HooleySuper LeagueBatley BulldogsWakefield TrinityRhinosJordan AbdullHull KRRichie Myler