Full-back Luke Hooley has returned to Batley Bulldogs, the club he joined Rhinos from in the off-season.

Hooley was a 2022 Championship Grand Finalist with Batley and made his Rhinos and Betfred Super League debut in last week’s 20-12 defeat at Hull KR.

That was only his second comeback game, following one appearance in the reserves, after a pre-season ankle injury.

Luke Hooley made his Rhinos debut at Hull KR last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hooley had a tough night in difficult conditions as he was targeted by Hull KR kicker Jordan Abdull. He was a short-notice replacement for Richie Myler, who was granted paternity leave but is expected to return in Sunday’s home game against Huddersfield Giants.