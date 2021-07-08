The 20-year-old, who has missed only two of Rhinos’ 12 games this season - could need surgery and will be sidelined for 12 weeks, coach Richard Agar confirmed.

That rules him out of the rest of the regular Betfred Super League campaign, which ends in 10 weeks’ time.

Broadbent, who has played at full-back, centre and wing, has been one of Super League’s most impressive youngsters this season, but Agar confirmed: “It is a pretty serious injury, we are looking at initial estimates of 12 weeks.”

Cameron Smith, left, is back in contention for Rhinos after long-term injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He said: “He is in a boot, it was an ugly one - reminiscent of what happened to Harry Newman [who suffered a broken leg last year].

“The tackle fell on him from the inside; fortunately there were no breaks in there, it is ankle ligament damage, but he is going to see a specialist over whethere there’sa surgical requirement.

“Hopefully there’s not and it’ll be rest, recuperation and rehab’ for him, but there is a chance they may well look at surgery, depending on what the scan says. It is a blow, because the kid has been going great.”

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki suffered a foot injury against Warrington, but is included in the initial squad for tonight’s vist if league leaders Catalans Dragons. Agar said: “Mik’s foot is swollen so we’ve got to see how that settles down.”

Jack Broadbent scores against Leigh. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Half-back Luke Gale (suspension), full-back Richie Myler (finger injury), back-rower Cameron Smith (hamstring) and prop King Vuniyayawa (concussion) are all back in contention and second-rower Sam Walters, who was not selected against Warrington, retains his place in the squad.

Agar said prop Zane Tetevano, who was sidelined with coronvairus, will not be risked until he has fully recovered from a “sore Achilles”.

Dragons are without Gil Dudson, who was suspended following an incident in last Thursday’s win at Huddersfield Giants, but Sam Kasiano had a one-game suspension overturned on appeal and Joel Tomkins is available following a four-match ban.

Alrix Da Costa, Paul Seguier, Matthieu Laguerre and Jordan Dezaria are vying for a call up, but Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum remains on the casualty list.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Laguerre, J Tomkins, Baitieri, Kasiano, S Tomkins, Dezaria.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Friday, 7.45pm.