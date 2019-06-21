Leeds Rhinos still in control of own destiny, insists Richard Agar

INTERIM COACH Richard Agar insists Leeds’ Rhinos’ fate is still in their own hands.

Kevin Sinfield and Richard Agar in the stands on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Last night’s 36-10 defeat against runaway leaders St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium left Rhinos second from bottom in Betfred Super League, two points adrift of London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants and ahead of Hull KR on for and against.

Seven of Rhinos’ remaining 10 games are at home and Agar stressed: “The mood’s pretty good, it is a very determined one.

“We are not really speaking about relegation.

“The first time we’ve mentioned it was in there [the changing rooms after the game], but we think we control where we finish this year.

“There’s around a third of a season to play and a lot of teams in the bottom five or six play each other.

“We feel we will control how we are judged on this year.

“If we can’t control our finish ourselves this year we deserve everything we get, but that’s not the mindset or mood of the players.”

Rhinos were 12-0 behind last night before they had touched the ball and 24-6 down at half-time, but Saints’ two second half tries did not come until the final five minutes when Leeds had been reduced to 12 men with James Donaldson in the sin-bin.

Kallum Watkins is held up by St Helens. 'Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Saints’ first try resulted from a dropped ball by Jack Walker and Agar said:”It was a horror start.

“The kick was a difficult one for Jack to take – looking into the sun – and we had a really poor reaction for the next 15-20 minutes.

“Saints were playing on a different speed and power to us for most of the first half, but we said at half-time it could go either way and at 24-10 going into the last 15 minutes we’d started to fight our way back.

“It was disappointing we conceded a couple of soft tries at the end.

“That probably took a bit of pride in our second half defensive performance away from us.”

