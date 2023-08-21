The departure of one of Leeds Rhinos’ most senior players has been confirmed.

Australian scrum-half Aidan Sezer has signed a one-year deal with Wests Tigers, beginning in 2024, the NRL club announced this morning.

Sezer, 32, joined Rhinos last season after two years with Huddersfield Giants. His contract expires in November.

Aidan Sezer and Sam Walters tackle Warrington Wolves' Matty Nicholson during Rhinos' win on Sunday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We are very excited to have a player with Aidan’s experience and calibre to add to what we’re building for our future,” assistant-coach Benji Marshall - who will become team boss next year - told Wests’ website.

“He’s a very good person and we look forward to what he can bring to our club on and off the field. His experience will complement our youth and he’ll help mentor our younger players, particularly in our spine.”

Tigers’ chief executive Justin Pascoe added: “It’s great that Aidan has decided to return to the NRL with us. On behalf of the club, I welcome Aidan and his family to Wests Tigers.”