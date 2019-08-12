Leeds Rhinos star picks up two-game ban

Leeds Rhinos forward brad Singleton has been banned for two games.

The Rugby Football League's match review panel issued a two-match penalty notice after Singleton was sent-off for a high tackle on Sam Kasiano in last Friday's 48-8 win over Catalans Dragons.

Rhinos' interim-coach Richard Agar said: "It's a grade B charge, two games.

"We won't challenge it."

Agar added: "He has got some form, he got a suspension against Castleford the other week.

"He [Kasiano] is six-foot six and he hit him on the chin so he will have to wear it and it gives an opportunity to some guys who have probably been unlucky to find themselves on the sidelines."

Front-rowers Mikolaj Oledzki and Nathaniel Peteru are in contention to replace Singleton against visitors St Helens on Thursday and other options are Jamie Jones-Buchanan and fit-again Stevie Ward;.

Ward has not played since suffering a knee injury against Saints in February.

He warmed up with the team last week, but Agar insisted: "He had a chance, but it is important to stress we will take the utmost care with the decision.

"He has had three runs with the team and we need to see how he pulls up."

Agar reported no major injuries from the game against Catalans and no other Rhinos players were charged by the matchn review panel.