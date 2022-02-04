Winger Liam Tindall, centres Levi Edwards and Max Simpson, scrum-half Jack Sinfield and second-row Oli Field are all members of Rhinos’ first team group.

The 18-man squad is bolstered by Featherstone Rovers loose-forward Loui McConnell - who made two Betfred Super League appearances for Rhinos in 2020 - and Australian half-back Bayley Gill, along with Jackson Walker, an off-season signing by Dewsbury Rams from Dewsbury Moor.

Rhinos plan to use players from outside their own set up in the reserves this year.

Loui McConnell played against Rhinos for Featherstone three weeks ago and will turn out for them this weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Tindall and McConnell are the only players in tomorrow’s lineup with first team experience for Rhinos.

The rest of the squad is made up of players from Rhinos’ academy and reserve ranks, including Mackenzie Turner, Joe Hird, Joe Gibbons, Kai Morgan and Alfie Edgell who all featured in Leeds’ win at Bradford Bulls last month.

Leeds Rhinos' squad is Bailey Aldridge, Alfie Edgell (both under-18s), Levi Edwards, Oli Field (both first team squad), Will Gatus (under-18s), Joe Gibbons (reserves), Bayley Gill (Featherstone), Joe Hird (reserves), Loui McConnell (Featherstone), Kai Morgan (under-18s), Danny Salkeld (reserves), Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield (both first team), Jack Smith, Ethan Spear (both under-18s), Liam Tindall (first team), Mackenzie Turner (reserves), Jackson Walker (Dewsbury Rams).