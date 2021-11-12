David Fusitu’a takes over the number two jersey held by Tom Briscoe since 2015, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer are Rhinos’ new six and seven - replacing Rob Lui and Luke Gale who have left the club - and James Bentley will wear No 11.

Briscoe reverts to 20, the number he wore in his debut season at Leeds seven years ago and Alex Mellor drops from 11 to 15.

Among 15 changes to Leeds’ 2021 squad numbers, Liam Sutcliffe reclaims the number four jumper which Konrad Hurrell, now at St Helens, took off him in 2019.

James Bentley, signed from St Helens, is Rhinos' new No 11. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

Morgan Gannon, who was selected for England Knights this year at the end of his first Super League season, climbs the order from 31 to 21 and Bodene Thompson moves up a place to 19.

Jack Broadbent (23) and Jarrod O’Connor (24) appear in the top-25 for the first time.

Muizz Mustapha - who spent last season on loan at Hull KR - is back in Rhinos squad at 27 and hooker Corey Johnson takes number 26 following his return to the club after a spell out of the game.

Rhinos' new number seven Aidan Sezer in the players' tunnel at Headingley, which features tributes to some of the club's greatest players. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

Two sons of former Leeds players have been promoted from the academy into the senior squad.

Stand-off/loose-forward Oli Field, whose father Jamie played 14 times for Leeds in 1995-97, will wear number 31.

Scrum-half Jack Sinfield has been allocated 32, the number his dad Kevin - the club’s most successful captain - wore on his Rhinos debut in 1997.

Leeds Rhinos’ 2022 squad numbers are: 1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fusitu’a (last season Tom Briscoe), 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe (Konrad Hurrell), 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin (Rob Lui), 7 Aidan Sezer (Luke Gale), 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley (Alex Mellor), 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor (Liam Sutcliffe), 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 18 Tom Holroyd, 19 Bodene Thompson (King Vuniyayawa), 20 Tom Briscoe (Bodene Thompson), 21 Morgan Gannon (Alex Sutcliffe), 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent (Callum McLelland), 24 Jarrod O’Connor (Luke Briscoe), 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson (Jarrod O’Connor), 27 Muizz Mustapha (Jack Broadbent), 28 Corey Hall, 29 Liam Tindall, 30 Levi Edwards, 31 Oli Field (Morgan Gannon), 32 Jack Sinfield (Corey Johnson).