The second-rower will undergo a scan and Agar said: “We’ve got our fingers crossed it is a medial injury - and a lower grade one - rather than any damage to his cruciate.

“I am gutted for him - he is a good kid for us, he has been really consistent and we’ve said for many weeks we want a bit of luck and some continuity in our lineup.

“We will find a way though, there’s an opportunity for some other guys in our squad.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Sutcliffe is back in contention for Rhinos following a concussion layoff. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Stand-off Callum McLelland also drops out of the side for Sunday's home game against Warrington Wolves.

Agar said he showed signs of concussion yesterday morning and has been stood down for a week.

Liam Sutcliffe will return after missing the match at Hull because of concussion, Bodene Thompson is available following a three-game ban and fellow forward Morgan Gannon also comes into the initial 21.

Callum McLelland will miss Sunday's game because of concussion. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Tom Holroyd, Luke Briscoe and Jarrod O’Connor all retain their place in the squad, despite not featuring against Hull.

Jack Walker (foot), Rob Lui (hamstring), Jack Broadbent (ankle) and Alex Sutcliffe (knee) remain on Rhinos’ casualty list.

Warrington could give a debut to England half-back George Williams.

Matty Ashton is available following long-term ankle injury and Tom Lineham and Eribe Doro are also in contention, but Jason Clark and Joe Philbin drop out after being hurt in Wednesday’s win over Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Gannon.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Doro, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Williams, Wrench.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Sunday, 7.30pm.