Prop Mikolaj Oledzki has been named Rhinos’ player of the year, with fellow England debutant Kruise Leeming runner-up and captain Matt Prior - last season’s winner - in third place.

Broadbent topped a YEP readers’ poll to choose the player, aged 24 or younger, who made the biggest impact for Rhinos this season.

He received a unique, framed Evening Post back page to mark his achievement.

Jack Broadbent receives his Shooting Star award from Rhinos' commercial director Rob Oates. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

After three appearances in 2020, Broadbent was selected for Rhinos’ opening game this year and scored eight tries in 11 matches - including a spell of seven in three - before suffering an ankle injury which kept him out of action for two months.

He returned, ahead of schedule, at the Magic Weekend and scored a crucial touchdown in Rhinos’ dramatic win over Hull - one of a total of nine in 14 games.

He was called into the England Knights squad at the end of the season and scored two tries, including a 90-metre interception - against Jamaica.

Oledzki and Leeming - a member of the 2021 Betfred Super League Dream Team - were both called into the full England squad at the start of the year and made their debut against France in October.

Rhinos player of the year Mikolaj Oledzki, left, with coach Richard Agar, centre and commercial director Rob Oates. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Harry Newman’s first touchdown against Warrington Wolves, in August, was voted try of the season.

England star Caitlin Beevers was Rhinos Women’s players player of the Year and Aimee Staveley - who was an ever present during the season - won the coaches’ award.

Team captain Courtney Winfield-Hill was selected by sponsors Mears as their player of the year and Fran Goldthorp won the fans’ vote for best try with a spectacular effort against Wakefield Trinity.