Prop Tom Holroyd could be out of action for 12 weeks after rolling an ankle in last Sunday’s pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers.

It was initially thought the damage was minor, but coach Richard Agar confirmed it has now been diagnosed as a syndesmosis which will need surgery to repair.

He will go under the knife on Tuesday, but - as reported by the YEP earlier this week - full-back Jack Walker will be in Rhinos’ team to face Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday, which will be his first game since November 1, 2020.

Tom Holroyd on the ball for Rhinos against Leigh last summer. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

And in another boost for Rhinos, versatile Liam Sutcliffe will make his comeback from knee damage suffered last August.

Agar confirmed Sutcliffe will play in the halves and captain the team this weekend.

If they get through unscathed, both players could also get a run out against Hull in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game a week later.

Agar also said hooker Corey Johnson, who will join Bulls on loan at the start of the competitive season, will make his first appearance of 2022 after recovering from a leg/back problem.