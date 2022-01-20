Leeds Rhinos rocked by first injury blow of 2022 as two key players get set for long-awaited comeback
Leeds Rhinos have suffered their first pre-season injury blow, but long-term casualties Jack Walker and Liam Sutcliffe are set for their eagerly-awaited return.
Prop Tom Holroyd could be out of action for 12 weeks after rolling an ankle in last Sunday’s pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers.
It was initially thought the damage was minor, but coach Richard Agar confirmed it has now been diagnosed as a syndesmosis which will need surgery to repair.
He will go under the knife on Tuesday, but - as reported by the YEP earlier this week - full-back Jack Walker will be in Rhinos’ team to face Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday, which will be his first game since November 1, 2020.
And in another boost for Rhinos, versatile Liam Sutcliffe will make his comeback from knee damage suffered last August.
Agar confirmed Sutcliffe will play in the halves and captain the team this weekend.
If they get through unscathed, both players could also get a run out against Hull in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game a week later.
Agar also said hooker Corey Johnson, who will join Bulls on loan at the start of the competitive season, will make his first appearance of 2022 after recovering from a leg/back problem.
