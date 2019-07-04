Leeds Rhinos: Rhyse Martin out to storm whirlwind club switch

A week ago Rhyse Martin was preparing to take his place among Canterbury Bulldogs’ substitutes for an NRL showdown with Cronulla Sharks.

Richard Agar

Tomorrow he is in line to make his Betfred Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos away to Castleford Tigers.

Martin, 26, signed for Leeds last weekend, arrived in England yesterday and trained with his new team-mates for the first time the following day.

Interim-coach Richard Agar has named the goal-kicking second-row in Rhinos’ initial 19 for tomorrow’s derby and the Papua New Guinea international says he is ready to be thrown in at the deep end, if selected.

Speaking at Rhinos’ Kirkstall base after his first training session, Martin admitted the speed of events caught him by surprise, but he is anxious to get stuck into his new career.

“It was really good,” he said of training with Rhinos for the first time.

“I just did a little crash course on all the plays and our defensive structures with Richard in the morning then got on the field.

“It has been a week to the day since I got the offer from Leeds, it has been a whirlwind, but it is good they got me across here so quick so I can focus on the rest of the year.”

Martin, who was born in Australia but qualifies for PNG through his father, has signed a contract until the end of 2021.

He had the option to stay at Canterbury, but explained: “I wanted, for me, a bit of security.

“I think I needed a new challenge.

“I was at the Bulldogs for three years and I needed a bit of a freshen up. I loved playing for them, but, for me and my partner, it is something new. We can set some new goals and get some different experiences in life. Those are the main reasons.”

Alerted by Agar when he was working on the backroom staff at St George-Illawarra, Leeds first showed an interest in Martin at the end of 2018.

He said: “I always thought about coming to England.

“I never knew when, but to come to a club like this, it’s where you want to go to.

“It is a new challenge and I am really excited to be part of this club and play in Super League.”

Rhinos were bottom of the table at the time Martin signed, but moved up three places after beating Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Despite coming into a relegation battle, Martin – Leeds’ third recruit in less than a week – is confident he has made the right choice of club.

“For me, the club needed a bit of a freshen up and a few new faces, guys who’ve come in and are excited to be here,” he said.

“I’m not saying the squad that’s here aren’t excited, but it puts a bit of competition into the squad and we all have to perform to keep our spots.

“That makes everyone else better.

“I reckon we can string some games together and get some wins and I’m not stressed at all about this relegation stuff.”

Martin added: “I don’t know so much about Leeds as a team, but I am learning.

“That’s all part and parcel of coming here, you get to learn the history of the club.

“It is really good having blokes like Kev [Sinfield, Rhinos’ director of rugby] around the club; it brings the culture and history with it.”

He wasn’t totally among strangers when he linked up with the group for the first time.

“I have played for PNG with Wellington [Albert] and I played for Townsville Blackhawks with Rob Lui,” he confirmed. “That was four or five years ago, but he is awesome to play footy alongside and Wellington’s a character.

“I am living with him at the moment. It has been a good first day and I am enjoying my time here.”

Playing an intense game less than three days after touching down in this country is a big ask, but Martin stressed: “I don’t feel too bad; I had a good sleep [on Wednesday night].

“I think it’s starting to hit me now, but I’ll try and stay up for the rest of the day and I’ll rest up again tonight.”

A derby at the Jungle will give Martin a quick introduction to Super League and the atmosphere at British grounds.

“A few of the boys tell me everyone hates us,” he said. “That’s what I’ve learned!

“I am very excited, I have heard a little bit about the [Castleford] field and the stadium.

“And I am looking forward to my first game in Super League and getting to experience what I have heard about the crowds; how crazy they are.”