Leeds Rhinos reach Challenge Cup final

Leeds, who won the trophy in 2019 and last year, will face Catalans Dragons in Hull next month.

Rhinos were the only team to finish with a 100 per cent winning record at Saturday's Challenge Cup festival at the Allam Arena, which will also host the final on Saturday, June 25.

They won all six of their matches in the round robin stage, including an 8-0 victory against Catalans, before a 36-6 semi-final defeat of Halifax Panthers, when England star Nathan Collins scored two tries and six goals and Josh Butler also touched down twice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Collins scores for Rhinos in their semi-final win over Halifax. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Catalans, competing in the Challenge Cup for the first time in its current form, grew stronger as the day progressed.

After losing their opening match to Leeds, they strung together six consecutive wins culminating in a 34-6 semi-final demolition of Wigan Warriors.

Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup festival round robin results: Hull FC 6 Wigan Warriors 36, Warrington Wolves 0 Halifax Panthers 18, London Roosters 0 Leeds Rhinos 20, Halifax 36 Hull 6, Warrington 0 Wigan 30, Catalans Dragons 0 Leeds Rhinos 8, Halifax Panthers 2 Wigan Warriors 11, Hull 18 Warrington 4, Catalans 30 Roosters 4, Halifax 0 Catalans 42, Hull 0 Leeds 18, Warrington 4 Roosters 20, Catalans 30 Hull 0, Halifax 6 Leeds 24, Roosters 6 Wigan 10, Leeds 8 Wigan 6, Catalans 40 Warrington 0, Roosters 6 Halifax 10, Leeds 22 Warrington 0, Wigan 4 Catalans 20, Roosters 10 Hull 8