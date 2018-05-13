Leeds Rhinos quarter-final cup tie to be played at Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers may be out of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, but their ground is set to stage a quarter-final tie.

Leeds Rhinos have been drawn at home to Leigh Centurions, but because of difficulties staging it at their Emerald Headingley ground they have decided to play the tie at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

The four quarter-final ties will take place from Thursday May 31 to Sunday June 3 and Emerald Headingley will host the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan from Friday, June 1. Independent security protocol means that the stadium is not allowed to be used the night before the Test begins so there are no available dates to avoid clashes.

And with England football playing their final friendly prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Elland Road against Costa Rica the following week on Thursday June 7 it means the Rhinos must look outside of the city to host the Challenge Cup clash.

The Rhinos have a long-standing partnership with Featherstone Rovers as part of the dual registration process and play at the LD Nutrition Stadium each pre-season. The club were also conscious to choose a venue that will create a tremendous atmosphere and hope to attract a sell-out crowd for the cup quarter-final.

Further details regarding the date and ticket prices will be confirmed in due course.